We’re committed to making Aba investment hub —Abia govt

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—ABIA State government has said it is committed to repositioning Aba to make it a prime investment hub in the country.

2018 Alaghodaro Summit: Edo OPS backs theme

Briefing the media in Aba on activities lined up for the first Aba economic and investment summit, Special Adviser to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu on Job Creation, Mr. Chinenye Nwogu said the idea was to develop the city into a model one with excellent array of commercial, tourist and industrial facilities with global economic influence comparable to Dubai and Hong Kong .

Sanofi, others tackle diabetes burden in Nigeria

Nwogu disclosed that the state government has acquired 9.8 hectares of land spanning across Ukwa West, Ukwa East and Ugwunagbo council areas, for the Enyimba Economic City, adding that great efforts are being made to attract investments to Aba.

He explained that the state government would be partnering with the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ACCIMA, on the Investment Summit, stressing that the chamber has been at the forefront in projecting Aba’s economic potentials to the outside world.

On Made-in-Aba goods, Nwogu insisted that it was due to Gov. Ikpeazu’s desire to see that Aba- made goods found their way to all parts of the world to boost not only the economy of the state but also improve the financial status of the artisans who produced these goods, that made him to approve and support the investment summit.

“There is a need to stimulate investment potentials that abound in Aba. Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has made great efforts to attract investments to the state.”