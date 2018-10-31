We’ll punish perpetrators of Kaduna crisis — Buhari

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that federal security agencies will hunt and prosecute all those who sponsored acts of violence that recently erupted in Kaduna State.

He spoke at a meeting with religious and traditional rulers in the state when he visited Kaduna to condole with residents on the recent violence in the state.

According to the President, Kaduna residents “cannot kill and burn our way out of poverty and inequality. Strife can only deliver more pain and more strife. It is time to break out of the mind set that limits us from collaborating productively for the common good.

“Kaduna, once the home of the Premier and home of New Nigerian Newspaper must not earn itself a new name – home of violence.”

Buhari’s meeting with religious and traditional rulers took place at Murtala Square and had in attendance the Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris; Archbishop of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, and Secretary General of Jama’atul Nasril Islam, JNI, Dr. Khalid Aliyu.

Among other clerics at the venue were Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, Bishop George Dodo, and founder of the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria, Pastor Yohanna Buru.

The President said: “Violence shatters and divides people and stifles the prospect of any community that succumbs to its tragic logic. It is my earnest appeal to all who call Kaduna home to do their best to uphold peace in their respective communities. Chaos and anarchy tend to worsen and exacerbate whatever issues are agitating a community.”

Buhari said government will adopt stringent measures to mete out punishment to the perpetrators of the crisis.

“The Federal Government will take strongest measures possible to punish perpetrators of these crimes. If, in the past they got away scotfree, we shall now hold everyone to account for these latest killings.

“Let it be clear to all that individuals and communities have obligations to comply with the law and uphold peace.

‘’These obligations include respecting the rights of others to live wherever they choose, to worship freely and to pursue lawful livelihoods anywhere in this country. These are constitutional and human rights that we as a government and people must uphold and defend.

“We are doing our best to develop human capital and address poverty and inequality in all parts of the country. Providing decent education and health are my priority goals.

‘’I am delighted with the successful collaboration between federal institutions like the Bank of Industry and the Kaduna State Government to provide vocational and entrepreneurship skills, and low-interest credit to expand economic opportunities.

“I urge Kaduna State government not to relent in its focus in expanding equality of opportunity, promoting job creation and upholding law and order.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Nasir el-Rufai had requested President Muhammadu Buhari to pay victims of 2011 post election violence the compensation of N3.85 billion, as part of measures to forestall future crisis in the state.

According to him, many of the people that lost lives and property and communities, which places of worship were destroyed in these crises since 2011 are yet to be fully compensated, resettled and their property reconstructed.

“We need to achieve closure on resettlement of displaced persons, payment of compensation to 2011 victims and the reconstruction of destroyed property. We are appealing to the Federal Government to provide the balance of 53 per cent of assessed compensation, amounting to about N3.85 billion, to enable victims rebuild their lives, and for all places of worship to be restored.”

While commending the Federal Government for providing its security asset to quell the crisis, the governor said the night time curfew in the state would soon be lifted “as the security assessment had indicated that it was prudent to do so.

The governor said the root cause of the crises in the state was because of “certain resentments driven by poverty and a sense of inequality,” noting that many of the violent episodes that had blighted the state have started in and around markets, and often targeted at economic assets of citizens.