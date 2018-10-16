We’ll be aggressive against Libya in Sfax – Samuel Kalu

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu says he’s optimistic the team will pick the maximum point in Sfax against Libya in the reverse fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nigeria defeated Libya 4-0 on Saturday to move second on the table, one point behind leaders, South Africa that walloped Seychelles 6-0.

Kalu, who scored a beautiful goal in Nigeria’s win over Libya, reiterated that the team is ready to pick back-to-back win on Tuesday.

“We are definitely going into that match with a mindset of getting all three points. We will approach the match with the same aggressive way like we did in Uyo. It’s not going to be easy because the Libyans want to respond to their heavy loss, but am confident we will get the right result.’