We will not allow anybody toy with Kaduna’s diversity… – El Rufai

…says security agencies to escort approved vehicles transiting through Kaduna

The governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has vowed that the state government will not allow any body or group to tamper with the diversity of Kaduna state, saying that it will expedite the trial of those arrested in the wake of recent violent crisis in the state.

In a statewide broadcast on Monday night, the governor said though the 24 hour curfew imposed in Kaduna metropolis and some local government in the state still stand, the state security council will meet on Tuesday to review the security situation in the state.

According to him, the incidence that happened on Sunday which led to the death of 5 persons was caused by “rumours across several of our communities on Sunday, 21st October 2018, a situation that hoodlums exploited to engage in criminal activity and to violate the rights of other citizens.

“The aftermath of the disinformation and resulting panic led to the death of 5 citizens, injuries to many more and destruction of property within Kaduna metropolis.

“The Kaduna State Government was therefore compelled to declare a 24-hour curfew in the metropolis to stem the proliferation of false rumours, prevent the spread of chaos and to enable the security agencies to restore calm. All night yesterday and throughout today, we have gone round affected areas, visited hospitals, interacted with communities and counseled against reliance on unsubstantiated information.

“My colleagues and I have visited the injured in the hospital, and inspected parts of the state capital in the early hours of this morning. The security agents we met manning our streets in the hours before dawn gave us updates that indicated that the overnight security operations were achieving the objective of restoring calm.

“Dear People of Kaduna State, I wish to inform you that the Kaduna State Security Council met this morning. Following this meeting, the Deputy Governor and I have led a team of senior state government and security officials to various parts of Kaduna metropolis, and beyond. It was reassuring to find that the situation is calm, and that residents are complying with the curfew and cooperating with the security agencies. While the degree of compliance with the curfew is credible, I wish to urge everyone to reflect honestly and commit to firmly rejecting those who seek to incite and divide us.

“The diversity of Kaduna State is real. It is a blessing of the Almighty God. No one will be allowed to tamper with this gift. The right bestowed by the Constitution allowing every citizen to live where they choose will be vigorously upheld by your government.

“To enforce these rights, this government will work to fast track the prosecution of at least 25 persons arrested for the recent incident, as well as the 63 persons arrested during the February 2018 episode in Kasuwan Magani. It is clear to us that unless people are seen to be expeditiously punished for such criminal acts, impunity and reckless disregard for human life and property will continue.

“Having reviewed the security situation today, the State Security Council will reconvene at 9am, Tuesday, 23rd October to consider whether it is expedient to relax the duration and timing of the curfew in place. Further announcements on this will be made in due course based on the evaluation of the security agencies” he said.

The governor announced that in order to alleviate the inconvenience caused to people who may be transiting through Kaduna to other parts of our nation, “the security agencies have been directed to make arrangements to escort approved vehicles from the Rigasa train station, Kaduna International Airport and entrance and exit points from and to Abuja, Lagos, Zaria, Kachia and Jos at regular intervals

He thanked the federal government, security agencies and traditional rulers for their various roles in mitigating the effects of the crisis