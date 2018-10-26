We shall restitute all established cases of extortion, injustices — APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that it will treat all complaints of perceived injustices by members from the recent primary elections to the satisfaction of all.

Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Chairman of APGA National Reconciliation Committee, said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Awka on Friday.

Chukwueke, who is the Vice Presidential Candidate of APGA, said the party would address all established cases of extortion.

He said the visit to Anambra and every state was to carry out the sole mandate to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party and ensure that justice was done.

He said the crisis was largely due to the difficulty of managing the sudden rise of the party in terms of electoral victories, membership, large number of aspirants and greed of some.

“Our party promised Nigerians free and fair primary election, we feel a sense of loss but we are also convinced that we shall rise from all of these stronger and better for a successful 2019 elections.

“I want to reassure you by the grace of God that we shall achieve that; we will rise from this fall; we shall learn from it; APGA was founded on integrity and we believe in process.

“The heart of APGA in the south east is Anambra, Abia and Imo, we shall not joke with them, we have not come to whitewash anything or being teleguided or manipulated.

“APGA is party that became quickly successful in terms of membership and aspirants; managing that success looks like what our problem is, but it is not about lamentation now.

“Our job is real and clear, by the mandate given to this committee by the highest authority of this party, anywhere there are established cases of extortion, we shall ensure that restitution is made.

“Anyone who can pin down as having perpetuated this shall face the necessarily consequence(s), issue about what happened in the primary elections shall be resolved to the satisfaction of all aggrieved persons.

“Anywhere we find that people obtained Certificate of Return without being grounded effectively with their constituents, we shall ensure that is not the case,” he said.

The chairman said APGA was determined to provide a better alternative to Nigerians and would do all that was possible and necessary to enjoy the confidence of Nigerians.

He apologised to all those who may have suffered injustices in the course of the primary elections and urged them to remain calm and confident, assuring that their grouses would be addressed.

“APGA is poised to show the leadership that Nigeria needs at this time; we know who the big parties are, and that is why we are poised to lead the way so that Nigerians will know that we take democracy very seriously.

“What transpired in Anambra is essentially what transpired in Imo in terms of challenges, some of it was because outright greed by a few but we shall fish them out.

“Those who think that they can buy their way to represent the people should think twice; APGA will not accept that, we shall make every effort to right every wrong.

“All those who feel let-down, we are tremendously sorry; we want you to return with a stronger spirit for the support of APGA because the journey is far.

“We shall not be distracted from the end-game which is restructuring and fiscal federalism against this current order of sharing, because there is not much to share anymore in Nigeria.

“We call on all APGA members in Anambra, Imo, Anambra and any other state to keep faith and be confident that this committee will do the right thing,” he said.

He said the five-man committee had two weeks to complete the job across the country, adding that it would return to Anambra at a later date.

He said the collated complaints would be addressed at the senatorial district level.

NAN