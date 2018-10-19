We remain focused in securing the country, stabilising economy – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will continue to review its interventions and projections on security and the economy, with the hope of bringing peace and improved economy to all.

The President said this when he received Tijjaniyya Shura Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He assured that the government would work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaughts of terrorists and criminals, as well as ensure that Nigerians enjoyed a better livelihood by stabilising the economy.

Buhari commended religious bodies and Nigerians for the encouragement shown to the administration through prayers.

According to him, a peaceful and prosperous country is realisable with collective vision and shared efforts.

“I am grateful for the prayers and words of encouragement.

“Nigeria’s unity is strong and must be sustained. It is instructive to note that Nigeria preceded all of us in age, and we must do our best to keep the country together,’’ he added.

Earlier, the leader of Tijjaniyya, Sheikh Ibrahim Shiekh Maihula, said, “our desire is to live in a country that is peaceful and economically vibrant, and we will keep praying for you and members of your administration.’’

Maihula said peace and economic prosperity were not negotiable for the unity of the country.

He urged the president to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the policies he had outlined.