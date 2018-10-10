We intend to re-engage our sacked employees – Airline

Med-View Airline Plc says its recent sack of 60 employees was part of its restructuring plan to fully maximise its operation and prepare adequately for the challenges ahead.

Mr Isiaq Na-Allah, Executive Director, Business Development Med-View Airline, who disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement in Lagos, added that the staff would be re-engaged as soon as situations improved.

Na-Allah said:”Going by the realities of the prevailing economic situation, Med-View Airline is currently restructuring in order to fully maximise its operation and prepare adequately for the challenges ahead.

“In the course of this exercise, some staff, about 60 in number, were required to step aside as a result of downsizing with a genuine intention to recall them as soon as situation improves as stated in our letter to the affected staff.”

He said that the decision by the management on this exercise was predicated on the need to achieve the best result with a minimum but adequate work force.

According to him, all the staffers affected have been adequately communicated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline had been having challenges which led to the suspension of its flight operations to Dubai and London-Gatwick. (NAN)