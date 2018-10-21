We have so much respect for Ojukwu, BIM tells APGA

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Sunday said that they have so much respect for the late Emeka Ojukwu.

The BIM’s Owerri zonal coordinator, Mr Samuel Njoku, spoke in Owerri, regarding the Abia South Senatorial contest where the wife of Ojukwu, Bianca, lost to Nicholas Ukachukwu, under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

This came as the Owerri Zonal Elders’ Council member of BIM, Okechukwu Nwaogu, called on APGA, to stop using Ojukwu’s picture for campaign.

Njoku said: “We have called you here to express our disappointment in the way APGA, brought out the wife of Ojukwu, Bianca, and disgraced her, we members of BIM, are not happy. Why should APGA, refused to give Ojukwu’s wife that ticket and they claimed that they respect Ojukwu.”

It was his view that, “Nobody should vote for APGA, no Igbo man should vote again for APGA, No Igbo man in APGA, should use Ojukwu’s name and picture in their campaign posters.

“APGA should have given Ojukwu’s wife a ticket anything that comes from Ojukwu should be respected. We are not happy, Igbo people should not vote for APGA again. APGA is no longer an Igbo party. It has lost it Igbo identity.

“We are calling on all Igbo to stop seeing APGA, as our party. They have disrespected our hero, Ojukwu. We can’t continue to tolerate this. We must respect Ojukwu.”

Speaking also, Nwaogu of the BIM, elders council, remarked that, “The leadeship of BIM in Owerri zone have condemned in strong terms the charade witnessed in APGA, senatorial primary election that took place in Anambra state recently.

“When Ojukwu was alive he was the leader of APGA, but it is unfortunate She was being treated this way now he is late. This action has further exposed APGA, as a party that practice eye service. The action is cruel, barbaric and an insult to the person of Ojukwu.

“The action is a taboo and sacrilegious. APGA, has populated the temple of justice in the Southeast and therefore has come short of our expectations.”