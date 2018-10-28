We drive Buhari’s food security agenda with crops entirely grown through biological processes — Ahmed

By Jimoh Babatunde

Saliu Ahmed, Managing Director of Benin Owena River Basin Authority, after crossing paths with President Muhammadu Buhari at the defunct PTF, struck a bond with Buhari and it was purely on the basis of merit that the President approved his headship of the River Basin Authority. In this interview, Ahmed speaks on his mandate.

On his mission

As Managing Director, Owena River Basin, I am almost halfway into the tenure. l have done about one year and eight months out of the four-year tenure and the impact of our policies is manifesting. The mandate of the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority is to manage, conserve water resources for the purpose of its use as sources of raw water for potable water supply to communities, irrigation as well as flood control.

The River Basin Development Authority, under my leadership, has, through its annual budget, given a number of rural communities water through borehole sources. In the last two years, in our catchment areas, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti states as well as Delta North, we have sunk over three hundred boreholes.

Some of them are fitted with hand pumps, some with solar power pumps and others with generator power pumps but, overall, we have over eighty per cent success rate.

That is on the one side. The other side, our support for agriculture has been phenomena. We have an integrated farm model within our headquarters in Benin-City and a sixty-hectare-piece of land through which, in the last six months, we have been harvesting crops grown through entirely biological processes without the application of manure or chemical fertilizers.

In my own small way, we are making an impact and we have the capacity to do more. We are constructing a dam that is going to give water to Otuo and environs as far as Ikao. The dam will give water to over 200, 000 people. That is the major project we are driving. The project is slow but we are certain that we will finish it.

On the relevance of River Basin to agriculture

River Basin idea in Nigeria was conceived about 40 years ago and it is relevant now especially with the resolve of the Buhari administration to make agriculture the mainstay of the economy.

For agriculture to prosper, you need water and land and these are assets that the Benin Owena River Basin has, to manage water resources. We own dams, irrigation and infrastructure, lands in various communities. River Basins are the fulcrum around which the agriculture agenda of the Buhari government is woven. And in Benin Owena River Basin, we are doing our best to harness our water resources with our lands to ensure national food security.

We are also creating employment under our Graduates’ Youths Empowerment Scheme through which we are attracting young men and women back to the land with support from the Central Bank of Nigeria. They have to see agriculture as a business in which they can invest their future and, certainly, the proceeds are bountiful. Yes, the agricultural agenda of the Federal Government can only survive if the River Basins do their bit and they are doing their utmost to help the agenda.

On challenges as the Managing Director

The beauty of challenges is that they create an opportunity. The hallmark of a leader is to be able to navigate challenges and bring out the best from them. For instance, I have not worked in public service until now.

So, getting used to the ways of the civil service is a major challenge and also attempting to work within the culture of the civil service rules which tend to be a bit slower to what I am used to in the private sector. But, by and large, I have been able to navigate all of that by adapting to the rules of the civil service and also making the civil servants understand my vision, sharing the vision with them and having them buy into it.

On the relationship of River Basins and the agriculture ministry

River Basins are actually better situated in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources because the structure of the River Basin is around rivers and each of the12 River Basins in the country is created around the areas they cover.

For instance, the Benin Owena Basin Authority has two major rivers which it gets its name from, River Benin, which means Edo and Delta, and Owena River, which means Ondo and Ekiti. You will recall that the ministries of agriculture and water resources used to be one. It was broken into two because of the enormity of the operations but there is synergy. I think the two ministries are working together, conscious of the fact that we are of same government.

On the assumption that northerners are more receptive to River Basin than southerners

It is not a completely wrong view. I think in the southern part of the country, for whatever reason, the impression may have been created and because of our higher intensity of rainfall, we have longer rainy season and we also have higher intensity of rainfall and we have rivers that flow all year round unlike in the northern part where they have a short span of rainfall.

The point I am making is that in the South, because of our higher rainfall, over the years, we never saw the need to harness water resources through the construction of dams for the purpose of managing water. The northern part of the country, realizing that they live in a semi-arid part of the country, where water bodies are fewer, they tend to manage their water more by constructing large dams. These dams hold water which enables them to have access to water from year to year. So in the sense, that notion is not out of place.

I think the consciousness is now catching up with southerners that we also need to harness our water resources more than what we have been doing, that irrigation is still important while the construction of dams can help to control the flood and erosion that are ravaging southern Nigeria.

On his alleged political drawback

I have not taken a ‘siddon look’ political posture. I have been very active. Within my span of influence, I remain a very vibrant contributor to affairs and to sharpen political opinions. I have been a follower of President Buhari and, all through his years of trying and failing, my faith in him never wavered.

I am happy that after putting so much efforts, he finally got an opportunity to take a shot to provide leadership for this country and l am sure that the results, very soon, will begin to manifest. I am sure that under his leadership, Nigeria will prosper. The pains that we are experiencing now are necessary for us to celebrate the gains which are just around us.

If, for instance, government desires to stop the importation of rice into our country, to encourage local production of rice, tomatoes, aquaculture to be able to meet our nutritional needs, you can imagine how much foreign exchange we will be saving. I think these are things our President is passionate about. And if he drives them to the end and never mind the pains right now, the results will manifest. So, all said, I am still very politically active. I am not aspiring for any political office but that is not to say I don’t have political opinions.

On his next political move

I aspired to be deputy governor with my principal, Emmanuel Aregbesola, with whom l ran for governorship in 2007. Our enterprise did not succeed and we needed to refocus and that is what I have done over the years. I maintained my political contact and that is how I got appointed as the Managing Director of the Benin Owena River Basin.

On the ability of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to deliver PMB in 2019

I think his appointment was received with great joy by the party. The battle ahead is not an easy one but Oshiomhole fits the bill completely. He has what it takes, the strength, to lead the party to victory.

I have absolutely no doubt that he will deliver on the responsibility that has been entrusted on his shoulder.

He is intellectually alert at all times and, having been governor and a very successful one in Edo and a celebrated union leader, everything that is required to lead the party, he can face the opposition and explain what the government is doing and what the government intends to do and lead Buhari to another victory.