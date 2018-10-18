We collected N6M ransom from two of our victims recently – kidnap suspect

By Esther Onyegbula & Victor Arjiromanus

Detectives at the Lagos state Police command were shocked when a suspected member of a notorious four- man kidnapping gang, David Obiora aka Emperor, boldly confessed that his gang have kidnapped several people in Imo, Lagos, and Delta states.

According to 21-year-old David Obiora, my gang collected the sum of N6,000,000 from two of our previous victims, one a lecturer at Imo state university, the other, a medical doctor whose Toyota 4-runner SUV we stole after collecting ransom from his relations.

“We have also been involved in several robbery and car snatching operations which we carried out within Lagos and its environs,”he added.

Members of the gang who were arrested on the 21st of September in their hideout at Igando after successfully kidnapping a victim and collecting millions of naira as ransom for his release at Owerri in Imo state were identified as; as David Obiora, Ogbuje Gift, Ogu Obu and Lawrence Nudubuisi.

Parading the suspects alongside other notorious criminals at the state police command, Ikeja, the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said: “The suspects were arrested after police received credible information that the kidnappers who absconded with a victim’s car had regrouped at Igando searching for people to kidnap.

“Based on that information, I directed the divisional police officer Igando to work hand in hand with FSARS operatives, Ipakodo base, to arrest the criminals. In the process, they arrested one Kenneth Chinedu, a member of the kidnapping gang who later led operatives in the arrest of other gang members.” he added.

Edgal said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to series of robberies/car snatching which they carried out in Lagos and its environs. They said they snatched other vehicles from their owners.

“The suspects also mentioned other gang members who are still at large. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend them and recover their firearms still in the hands of the fleeing criminals. Investigation is still ongoing. Suspects will be prosecuted, he said.

Vanguard gathered that a Toyota highlander with registration no EKY-744-FIH and a Toyota Sienna bus with registration no EPE-326-FH were among the exhibits recovered from the suspects.

File name Kidnap

Pix: kidnap suspects

Date: 17 October 2018