We are proud of Fayose, other governors – PDP Chairman

Abuja – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the party is proud of its governors and the achievements recorded in their various states.

Secondus made the expression in his remarks at the send-off ceremony organised by the PDP Governors Forum for the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Sunday night in Abuja

Secondus said that Fayose and every other PDP governors had performed credibly in transforming their states.

“Ekiti State is not the same anymore. If you go to Ekiti now you can see the best of the roads, one of the longest bridges, buildings infrastructure and development in all facets

“We are proud of you as PDP governor. We are also proud of other governors of PDP. In fact, for this country, the PDP governors have set the pace for development all over our states.

“I am proud to say that all over our states around the country, you can see great achievements of our government.’’

Secondus added that the party was also proud of the choice of the former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi as the running mate to the PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We are also proud of one of our leaders that had been chosen as our presidential candidate’s running mate, every other thing will be discussed.

“I believe that my responsibility as the National Chairman is to ensure that the house is coming together and by the grace of God we will be on one page for the Nigerian project.

The PDP national chairman advised the anti-graft agencies to follow the rules of law and the constitution in trying Fayose after leaving office.

“Let me say here there are threat of intimidation and frame-up waiting for our brother who has performed very well in Ekiti state.

“The world is watching, international communities are also watching what will happen to this gentleman that has performed well in Ekiti.

“So when you invite him and he honours it, he is not a coward. If you tamper with his Human Rights and you detain him the whole world will cry out’’.

He urged Fayose to join the cadre of Nigerian citizens who were advocating peace and security as well as free and fair elections for our country.

Obi on his part, also commended PDP governors for performing well in their states, adding that they were owing less and performing better.

“I could see they need the encouragement,” he said.

The presidential candidate’s running mate, also commended PDP governors for hosting one of theirs, saying this was the first thing I have witnessed in this country, where a governor was leaving and other governors celebrate him.

“Usually it is oh you are going you are on your own. It is something worth celebrating.’’

He, also advised Fayose not to be far away from the party.(NAN)