WAPCo offers free eye care to Lagos community

By Gabriel Olawale

Residents of Ajido community in Badary area of Lagos State could not hide their joy when the West African Gas Pipeline Company limited, WAPCo, organised a free sight preservation awareness exercise in the community.

The exercise which featured free eye test/screening, distribution of eyeglasses, medications and treatment for various eye challenges had in attendance both young children and adults in the community and its environs.

Speaking during the medical outreach, External Relations Manager of WAPCo, Mr Kofi Mensah said most of the things that cause blindness are preventable but depends on when the person present at the hospital.

“Many people in this community and its environs have issues with their eyes and they are very reluctant to go to the hospital for medical intervention due to financial challenges. So the exercise was a direct response to the community needs and also in accordance with the company’s Cooperate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Mensah emphasised the need for Nigerians to be educated on the importance of regular eye examination to avoid blindness.

“People cannot realise their potentials without clear vision; proper vision is essential for full participation. Therefore, it is advised you check your eyes at least once a year.

He disclosed that the outreach will be extended to some other communities in Ogun State.

Reacting to the gesture, Paramount Ruler of Ajido Kingdom, Saheed Adamson commended WAPCo for the interventions and noted that the exercise had ameliorated the plight of the residents.

He, however, urged other cooperate organisations to emulate WAPCo and impact the lives of the less privileged in the society.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Abigel Idowu said she has been feeling pain in her eyes for a while but could not go to the hospital due to lack of resources.

“Today, I am happy they attended to me.”

Mr Dele Olarewaju who hails from Osun State but based in Ajido said he has cataract and was attended to by the medical team, “I have gone to the hospital before, but couldn’t continue treatment because of the financial challenges,” he disclosed.