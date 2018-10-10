WAEC vows to publish candidates involved in exams malpractice

By Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS —THE West African Examination Council, WAEC, yesterday, decried the rate of examination malpractice among students, vowing to publish names of students involved in malpractice.



In a statement by WAEC’s head, Public Affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, the decision to publish offenders was part of the 66th Nigeria Examinations Committee, NEC, of WAEC’s resolution held at Ogba, Lagos.

Ojijeogu said: “Candidates, invigilators and supervisors caught aiding and abetting examination malpractice, WAEC, ANCOPSS and the States Ministry of Education will publish their names to serve as a deterrent for others.

“States Ministry of Education and school principals are to check the ugly trend by looking at the calibre and integrity of teachers nominated as supervisors for public examinations.

“The Committee observed that even with the commendable efforts of the Council in the fight against examination malpractice, the menace is still on the increase.

“There was high rate of impersonation as a form of examination malpractice during the WASSCE examinations.

“In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the Committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examinations.

It approved that the entire results of candidates involved in proven cases, which attracts Cancellation of Entire Results, CER, be cancelled, while subject results of those involved in proven cases, which attract Cancellation of Subject Results, CSR, be similarly cancelled.”