Breaking News
Translate

WAEC urges Ministry of Education to appoint supervisors of integrity

On 4:18 amIn Education, News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Dayo Adesulu

West African Examinations Council,WAEC, has lamented the rate of examination malpractice among students, vowing to publish names of  erring students,supervisors and schools  as well as  sanction them.According to the Head of Public Affairs WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, the decision to publish names of  culprits  was  part of resolutions of  the 66th Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)  at Ogba, Lagos. Candidates, invigilators and supervisors caught aiding and abetting examination malpractice will be sanctioned  as WAEC, ANCOPSS and  states Ministries of Education will publish their names to serve as a deterrents to others”, he said.

While calling on all stakeholders to intensify efforts in the fight against examination malpractice, the Committee urged states Ministries of Education to look at the calibre and integrity of teachers nominated as supervisors of public examinations. “States Ministries of Education and school principals are to check the ugly trend by looking at the calibre and integrity of teachers nominated as supervisors for public examinations,’’ he said adding that “it’s  lamentable that examination malpractice was still rife  among candidates during the West African School Certificate Examinations .The Committee observed that even with the commendable efforts of the Council in the fight against examination malpractice, impersonation was rampant.’’

Waec Result 2017.
WASSEC candidate

His added:”In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the Committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examinations. Specifically, it was recommended that  entire results of candidates involved in proven cases be cancelled.In addition, some candidates will also suffer other sanctions such as  being barred from sitting for the Council’s examinations for a certain number of years and  erring  schools will be de-recognised for a specified number of years while erring supervisors  will be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted. Also erring invigilators will be reported to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action. The decisions of the Committee will be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and schools duly informed by the Council. However, results of candidates who were exonerated by the Committee will be released”.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.