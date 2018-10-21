Vote for your lives…, Amaechi charges Rivers people

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Nwankpa Chijioke

Port Harcourt – The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has charged Rivers people to Vote for their lives in the 2019 General elections in the State.

The Minister who gave the charge at the Dedication service of the Tonye Cole campaign organisation in Port Harcourt held at the Redeemed Christian Church bemoaned the recent killing of a Pregnant woman and others in the State.

“its unfortunate am saying this before the camera because its like demarketing Rivers State when you hear about death. we heard about how many killings up to eight persons just last week. If the Governor can not take charge and people are dying, then there is a need for replacement and for people to vote for their lives”

“We are no longer talking about food now, we are not talking about light, we are talking about the right to existence that You have to live. All the shops and houses are empty people are on the run because nobody can protect them here”

He further explained that They were in church because they believe that God drives everything and it is important to seek God first before talking to the people.

Also speaking at the Dedication service, APC Guber candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole said the first objective of His Government would be security.

“Without security you can not have business, without security you can not have peace, without security our people will continue to suffer and so our first objective is to tackle security”

He also described rumours about his NYSC Certificate as fake news.

“Why would I take a risk and stand here when I don’t have my NYSC Certificate they should go to NYSC and ask. NYSC am sure can answer that question”

He said they gave 15million naira to traders at fruit garden market in fulfillment of promise made to them after they suffered loss when the market got burnt.