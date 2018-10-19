Breaking News
Video: Watch Oba’s new wife, Naomi ministering in church

The Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday, unveiled his new wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi.

The new Queen, 25, a prophetess, is the Founder/President of En-Heralds, an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

Watch her ministering in church:


