Victim’s father jubilates, as 75-yr-old rapist bags 7 years jail term

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—John Sule, whose daughter was defiled by a 75-year-old man, Boyi Okoiyawo, has expressed happiness that justice has been done as the man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment without an option.

A magistrate court sitting in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State, delivered the judgment.

The convict was charged before Chief Magistrate Nosa Musoe, who described the convict as not truthful and lacking in integrity.

The 75-year-old man, it was gathered, lured the girl to his house in April last year under the guise of sending her on errands.

Examinations by the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Igarra, revealed that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

According to the victim’s father, John Sule, “I am very happy with the sentence of Boyi Okoiyawo, who defiled my daughter about a year and some months ago.

“The many court adjournments could not weaken my resolve to have justice and I’m happy that the court finally found Boyi guilty and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment without fine.

“My special appreciation goes to the Brave Heart Initiative, BHI, team for their support.”

Another community leader, Roland Aiyejina, who is the Coordinator of Ososo Vigilante Group, expressed appreciation to the court for standing on the side of justice and for BHI for remaining steadfast in spite of pressure from emissaries and community leaders mobilised by friends of the rapist to prevent his prosecution.

“My appreciation goes to the Chief Magistrate, Brave Heart Initiative and every government body for their support,” he added.