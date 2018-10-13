Ven. Udi tasks Nigerians on chastity

MINISTER in charge of St. Akpata’s New Jerusalem Church of God Divine Order Inc., (The Promise Land),Ogunu, Warri, Delta State, Ven. (Dr) Micheal Oritseweyinwi Udi, has advised all parents, youths and university students across the globe to try as much as possible to keep to their virginity to enable them grow spiritually and physically in all ramification of their lives.

Ven. Udi gave gave this advice recently during his 74years birthday anniversary, 51 years in the ministry and book launch, titled: “Keeping Your Spiritual Seal”, held at the church auditorium in Warri, Delta State.

He called on Nigerians from various walks of life to have access to the book on virginity,for them to know the truth about God’s divine principles, noting that when one follows the things of the world, one’s life will be cut short, but when one follows God divine principles, divine progress, upliftment and other good things of life will follow the person.

Ven. Udi, who disclosed that the secret behind his writing the book was as a result of the divine inspiration from God, which helped him up to write the book that will benefit the entire generation of mankind.

The minister who spoke on his experiences spanning his years in the ministry and while writing the book , however, said that he has always been going by divine inspirations and directions in every thing, adding that God also gave him the grace to follow divine principles, instructing him not to allow pressure from wife, children and relations to bring him down emotionally.

He reiterated that God was also supplying everything he needed easily, materially, financially and spiritually, which placed his life in divine order, just as he maintained that the purpose of the ceremony has really been achieved wonderfully, as the message has spread to all other churches across the state to save their soul.