Ven. Udi tasks Nigerians on chastity

On 12:37 amIn Worship by Nwafor PolycarpComments

MINISTER in charge of St. Akpata’s New Jerusalem   Church   of God Divine   Order Inc., (The Promise Land),Ogunu, Warri, Delta   State, Ven. (Dr) Micheal Oritseweyinwi Udi, has advised all parents, youths and university   students across the globe to try as much as possible to keep to their virginity to enable them grow spiritually and physically in all ramification of   their lives.

Ven. Udi gave gave this advice recently during his 74years birthday anniversary, 51 years in the ministry and book launch, titled:   “Keeping Your Spiritual Seal”, held at the   church auditorium in Warri, Delta State.

He called on Nigerians from various walks of life to have access to the book on virginity,for them to know the truth about God’s divine principles, noting that when one follows the things of the world, one’s life will be cut short, but when one follows  God divine principles, divine progress, upliftment and other good things of life will  follow the person.

Ven. Udi, who disclosed that the secret behind his writing the book  was as a result of   the divine inspiration from God, which helped him up to write  the book that will benefit the entire generation of mankind.

The minister who spoke on his experiences spanning his years in the ministry and while writing the book , however, said that he has always been going by divine inspirations and directions in every thing, adding that God also gave him the grace to follow divine principles, instructing him not to allow pressure from wife, children and relations to bring him down emotionally.

He reiterated that God was also supplying everything he needed easily, materially, financially and spiritually, which placed his life in divine order, just as he maintained that the purpose of the ceremony has really   been achieved wonderfully, as the message has spread to all other churches across the state to save their soul.


