Using youths for violence is enslavement—Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate, High Chief Owolabi Salis, has described the use of youths as tools of political intimidation and violence as systemic enslavement.

He said the concerned youths can never compete favourably with the politicians’ children, living in luxury and security.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on the spate of violence, killings and electoral malpractices perpetrated by youths at the behest of politicians, Salis said: “Gangs exist. But societies can utilise them for positive things. The practise of using youth groups to do evil in Lagos and other states is systemic enslavement.

“It is not elections that make good governance. Bridging the gap between the rich and the poor and providing basic amenities such as houses, health care, roads and so on, is good governance.”

Salis said his party, AD, and the Star Alliance will write the Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar-led peace committee to come to Lagos, investigate and intervene in the use of youths to cause violence.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Lagos State AD, Kola Ajayi, said youths are cannon fodder for ruthless parties that do not have pedigree, unlike AD that is an issue-based party with its foundation built on UPN and AG.