US advises Mandela Washington Fellows to run for elections

The U.S Consul-General in Lagos, Mr John Bray, on Wednesday told Mandela Washington Fellows in Nigeria to see themselves as qualified to run for the country’s elective positions.

Bray gave the advice in Lagos at a two-day 2018 Mandela Washington Fellows Reunion Conference entitled “Mandela Washington Fellows: A Force for Positive Change”.

The consul-general said it was imperative for the fellows to begin to apply the knowledge and skills acquired in different US universities in contributing to Nigeria’s overall development.

“Let me say that as Mandela Washington Fellows in Nigeria, there are no limits for you in contributing to the development of your communities and country.

“There are no limits for Nigerian Mandela Washington Fellows to run for political offices, especially under the ‘Not Too Young to Run’.

“Nigerian Mandela Washington Fellows can also work with the Civil Society in contributing to the development of Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, about 360 Nigerian youths have since 2014 benefited

from the International US exchange programme.

He said that the Fellowship is a White House initiative to expose carefully selected beneficiaries to different studies in different US universities with much expectation from them.

Mr Russel Brooks, the Public Affairs Officer for the US Consulate General in Lagos, said it was important for the fellows to know that the fellowship was not meant for them alone.

Brooks said that it was imperative for them to always remember that they were selected to in turn contribute to the transformation of lives in their communities.

“We want the fellows to know that these Fellowships are not are not really intended for them, or for them to raise their profiles or add to their resume.

“Instead, they must know that it is for them to be of positive service to their communities and entire Nigeria, “he said.

