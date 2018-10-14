Upgrading of Adeyemi College to varsity on course — Provost

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Provost of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), Ondo, Prof Olukoya Ogen, says the Federal Government has not discontinued the plan to upgrade the institution to the status of a degree awarding institution.

The delay, according to him, was caused by the absence of enabling law which has been passed by the Senate but still in the House of Representatives for final passage.

“The Senate has passed the bill upgrading the College of Education to University of Education. The bill is now waiting for the concurrence of the House of Representatives and the signature of President Buhari”, he said.

Ogen, who was addressing newsmen on the 34th convocation of the institution, said that the process had reached 95 percent and the institution would soon become a University of Education.

He said that no fewer than 12,628 students will bag different certificates in education during the convocation which would combine graduates of the institution in the last four years.

The putting on hold of the convocation ceremonies of the institution for four years, he said was due to paucity of funds, saying the institution has to choose between holding an annual ceremony at the expense of tangible development projects in the school.