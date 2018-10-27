Unless you presents those certificates you are not eligible to run, Fani-Kayode tells Buharo

Chief Femi-Fani-Kayode has said that unless President Muhammadu Buhari presents those certificates as the President his is not eligible to run for 2019.



‘The ominious, specious and shortsighted suggestion that we should overlook the fact that President Buhari does not have a WAEC certificate which automatically makes him ineligible to run for the Presidency is disingenuous, erroneous and morally indefensible.

‘I say this because our country is not a lawless jungle or a zoo. There are rules and regulations when it comes to the issue of running for public office and these rules and regulations need to be strictly adhered to and honored by everyone, including the President.

’50 presidential candidates presented their certificates to INEC successfully and Buhari was the only one that was unable to do so. Is this not a reckless display of sheer and brazen impunity and an irresponsible expression of utter contempt for the rule of law on the part of Buhari?

‘The question is why should he be exempted from presenting his certificate? Is he above the law? If a man cannot come clean about his educational qualifications and instead insists on peddling the fallacious and pernicious lie that the Army has them in their custody (an assertion that the the Army have now denied) can that man be trusted with the destiny of a nation?

‘He got away with it four years ago and those that said at the time that they were ready to support him even if all he had was a NEPA certificate are now regretting it bitterly.

‘Are we prepared for another four years of this patently and manifestly fraudulent behaviour and constant breach of the most basic rules? Unless he presents those certificates the President is not eligible to run.

‘We are not talking about the submission of affidavits, we are….talking about the submission of the certificates themselves or certified true copies of them. Anything short of the presentation of either of the two to INEC is unacceptable and unlawful and it means that his candidacy is null and void.

‘This matter is a question of morality, honor, decency and law. On all four counts, Buhari has failed and he shall forever be damned and convicted in the hearts and minds of the Nigerian people for subjecting us to the horrendous indignity of being saddled with a President.that has no basic education and that thrives on deceit, double-speak, subterfuge and mendacity. Nigeria deserves far better. Buhari must go.’