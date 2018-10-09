UK to partner FG on Ogoni clean-up, others — Envoy

THE United Kingdom has pledged to partner the Federal Government in its efforts to clean Ogoni area of Rivers State and other environmental challenges across the country.



Ogoni land, polluted by oil spills. Ms. Lavie Beaufils, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, conveyed the pledge, yesterday, Abuja when she paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, according to NAN.

Beaufils said that the British government had resolved to assist Nigeria in Ogoni clean-up efforts, ocean protection and green finances.

She noted that many countries, including Nigeria, were facing some environmental challenges, adding that UK was ready to assist Nigeria in efforts to deal with the challenges.

The envoy said that her visit was aimed at discussing the way forward with the minister and proffer solutions to some of the environmental challenges facing Nigeria, as she expressed concern over the flooding ravaging parts of the country and underscored the need to find long-term solutions to it. Responding, Jibril thanked the envoy and the British Government for the intervention, which was aimed at addressing the environmental challenges facing the country.

He said, “As we are all aware, climate change is a global challenge and Nigeria is not left out and our country is mostly affected by the vagaries of its dry and wet seasons. The coastal region is mostly affected by the flood, while the northern parts of the country usually experience desert encroachment, particularly during the dry season.

“The country is faced with a lot of environmental challenges which include erosion, desertification, land degradation, among others,” he said.