UDUAGHAN: Maku-Eyituoyor urges Buhari to disregard Rita Lori-Ogbebor

By Innocent Anaba

A former local government chairman in Delta State, Chief Francis Maku-Eyituoyor has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress ,APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to disregard Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor’s position on the emergence of ex-governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as the party’s senatorial candidate in Delta South Senatorial District.

He also noted that Lori-Ogbebor was only interested in discrediting the senatorial primary election that held in the zone.

Maku-Eyituoyor, who described Lori-Ogbebor as a respected person in the country, said she lacked the capacity to speak on the conduct of the exercise since she was not a participant, either as a senatorial aspirant or accredited observer.

He said only the National Executive Council of the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials, as well as accredited observers were capable of making statements about the election.

He added that those who lost in the election were behind the development.

Maku-Eyituoyor urged the people of Delta South Senatorial District to cast their votes for Uduaghan in 2019.