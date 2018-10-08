Uchendu, Ngofa, Asita emerge Rivers APC senatorial candidates

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Three senatorial candidates have emerged in the senatorial indirect primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, conducted in Rivers State, weekend.

Sen. Andrew Uchendu, a serving senator, emerged the senatorial candidate of the party for Rivers East senatorial district.

He polled a total of 1,632 out of 1,800 votes cast to defeat Allwell Onyeso , who scored 70 votes.

The Chairman of the legislative primaries committee, Victor Egboigbe, who announced the results at the state secretariat of the party on Aba Road in Port Harcourt, also declared Asita Honourable, as winner of Rivers West senatorial district after polling 2,993 votes.

Similarly, Egboigbe, declared Amb. Oji Ngofa, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands the winner of Rivers South-East senatorial primaries after scoring 1914 out of 2047 votes cast.