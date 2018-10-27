‘Two dead’as El-Zakzaky, soliders clash in Abuja

Two persons were reportedly killed after the followers of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky clashed with the men of Nigerian Army in Zuba, Abuja, Saturday..

The Shi’ites, under the auspices of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), were in a procession from Suleja in Niger State to Abuja for the three-day mass march, tagged: ‘Arbaeen Symbolic Trek’, scheduled to begin Sunday.

Vanguard learnt that when members of the sect approached a military checkpoint near Zuma motor park, the soldiers on duty refused to allow them to pass.

This did not go down well with the group.

The Shi’ites were said to have them resorted to hurling stones at the soldiers, which led to pandemonium, as the soldiers were alleged to have opened fire on them, leading to the death of two.

The group had spoken to journalists yesterday on its three-day march scheduled to begin today.

It pleaded with residents of Abuja and environs not to panic during the march, as more than one million followers of Sheik El-Zakzaky were expected at the protest.

Meanwhile, the IMN in a statement, last night, confirmed at least two deaths.

“The army went away with the corpse of one of the victims, but the other victim’s corpse has been identified as Abdul’aziz Maigana, who until his demise was with the members of the Islamic Movement in Suleja”, the group said.

“The Movement vehemently condemned the action of the security agents, as unwarranted, since the march has been peaceful.

“In fact it(the procession) was being rounded up for the day, when soldiers opened fire on the peaceful marchers without any provocation whatsoever”.