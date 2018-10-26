Troops deployed to NASS to forestall invasion by Shiites Islamic sect — Guards Brigade

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja— Authorities of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army said yesterday that the presence of troops noticed at the National Assembly entrances and surroundings in the last two days was occasioned by intelligence reports which showed that adherents of the Shiites Islamic sect had concluded plans to invade and take over the legislative chambers.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Haruna Tagwai, who disclosed this in a statement, said though the deployment was routine, troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.

The statement said: “The attention of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army has been drawn to unfounded and unsubstantiated news trending on some online platforms about the presence of Military personnel at the National Assembly.

“The report that soldiers were trying to take over the National Assembly is false and misleading.

”The Brigade wishes to state that troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army are routinely deployed within Abuja and environs on receipt of any intelligence report of mischievous elements that may want to cause mayhem.

“Therefore as part of the routine responsibilities of the Brigade, troops were deployed at the Three Arm Zone of the Federal Capital Territory based on an intelligence report of an invasion by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to force their way into the zone, hence, troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.

“The Brigade wishes to state that media platforms should verify their stories before publication to avoid misleading the general public.

“The Nigerian Army is a professional organization that conducts its operations with international best practices.’’