Travel ban: Nothing Buhari does that surprises me – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is not worried that his name is on the list of 50 members of the opposition and prominent Nigerians that have been placed on a travel ban because by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also said that he is not taken aback by the President’s actions.

He said ‘I could not give a damn that my name is on the list of 50 members of the opposition and prominent Nigerians that have been placed on a travel ban because nothing that Buhari does surprises me.

‘I have not left Nigeria since 2008 because my passport has been with the EFCC and the courts for the last 10 years and they have refused to give it to me and allow me to travel.

‘Those on the travel-ban list that need to travel abroad for medical attention or to see their loved ones are the ones I feel sorry for. For me, travel ban or no travel ban, I have no intention of leaving Nigeria anytime soon because I am one of those that will be on the forefront in the struggle to liberate our country and ensure that we get Buhari out of power in the next few months.

‘By Gods grace in February we will flush him and his incompetent, fascistic, mendacious, divisive, corrupt, abusive, vicious and genocidal government down the toilet and send them back to hell where they belong.’