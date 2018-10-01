Traditional rulers endorse Ikpeazu for second term

Abia State was in a celebratory mood on Friday, September 28, 2018, when traditional rulers from all the autonomous communities in the State gathered at the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers Secretariat in Umuahia the state capital, to endorse the executive governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu for a second term in office.



Moving the motion for the endorsement, HRH Eze Uche Elekwa, the traditional ruler of Alayi in Abia North, said based on the Abia charter of equity which requires rotation of the governorship among the three political blocs of the state, it is only fair and in the interest of peace, unity and mutual trust for Abians to respect the charter.

His motion which was subsequently supported by HRH Eze Edward Ibeabuchi of Okwulaga Afaraukwu in Abia Central and HRH Eze Ikeagwu Ekeke of Ukwa East in Abia South, was put to vote and all the traditional rulers responded with a resounding voice in the affirmative..

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the traditional rulers under the chairmanship of His Eminence, Eze Dr Eberechi Dick JP, cited “…the political situation in Abia State, the relative peace, harmony, developmental strides, the rotation of governorship seat among the three senatorial zones of the state, and the series of adoptions of Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu PhD for the 2019 governorship election” by various groups including the two blocs of Ukwa Ngwa and Old Bende that make up the State, the entire Abia State market associations, Abia State Landlords Association, Abia State Transport Association in conjunction with okada riders and tricycle operators, the National Association of Nigerian Students, Abia State chapter among others, and to respect the sanctity of the Abia State Charter of Equity crafted and handed down by the State’s founding fathers which saw Orji Uzor Kalu form Abia North complete his two terms (1999 – 2007), Senator T.A Orji from Abia central also completed his (2007 – 2015), as their reason for endorsing Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for a second term so that in addition to him “doing excellently well”, he would also complete his own second term having come from Abia South.

The communiqué which was signed by HRM Eze L. A. Wogu, Chairman, Aba North Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze V.U. Asonye, Chairman, Aba South Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Engr Patrick Ude, Chairman, Bende Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze C.U Ejirika, Chairman, Ikwuano Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze J.N. Nwabeke, Chairman Isiala Ngwa North Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze P.N. Okpanku, Chairman, isiala Ngwa South Traditional rulers Council, HRM Eze Ezo Ukandu, Chairman, Isuikwuato Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze F.M Ikpeazu, Chairman Obingwa Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze K.K. Ogbu (IV), Chairman, Ohafia Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze M.C. Mbaogu, Chairman, Osisioma Ngwa Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze N. Ugwuala, Chairman, Ugwunagbo Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Ikeagwuchi Ekeke, Chairman, Ukwa East Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze G.C. Ukanna, Chairman, Ukwa West Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze PST. Philip Ajomiwe, Chairman Umuahia North Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze G.C. Onwuka, Chairman, Umuahia South Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze (Prof) S.I. Nwankwo, Chairman, Umunneochi Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Elder S.A Okorie, Second Deputy Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze G.C. Chionye PhD, First Deputy Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence Eze (DR) Eberechi N.Dick (JP), Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, also adopted Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu as the sole candidate of the traditional rulers and their subjects at the 2019 governorship election “…in the overall interest of peace, equity, harmony and peaceful coexistence among the people of God’s Own State”.

Reacting to the development, some Abians who spoke to journalists over the development expressed joy at the endorsement and adoption of the governor by all the traditional rulers in Abia State, saying such a unanimous endorsement by the traditional rulers in the state without any dissent is unprecedented “as such has never happened before and is a testimony that the governor is performing well”.