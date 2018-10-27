Traditional ruler warns herdsmen against cattle grazing in Nasarawa

Agwada (Nasarawa State), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Obagu, the traditional ruler of Agwada in Nasarawa State, has urged herdsmen to eschew cattle grazing in farmlands to avert clashes with farmers in the interest of peace.

Sadiq-Obagu, who is the Osu Agwada, made the appeal on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in his palace in Agwada.

He said that the call had become imperative in order to ensure peaceful co-existence of herdsmen and farmers, while facilitating efforts to boost food production and economic growth in the state and the country at large.

Sadiq-Obagu, who particularly bemoaned the destruction of farms in the neighbourhood by cattle that usually grazed at night, called for a change of attitudes, saying that peace was priceless and non-negotiable.

He equally called on the farmers in the area not to take the law into their hands, no matter the extent of the damage done to their crops.

He said that the aggrieved farmers should instead report their grievances to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

“No nation or society can develop in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion, the incessant farmers-herdsmen conflicts and other security challenges facing the country have affected our lives and the socio-economic development of our country negatively.

“It is in view of this that I want to advise those herdsmen, who have formed the habit of taking their cattle to graze in farmlands, to desist from that act.

“I am equally advising farmers not to take the law into their hands but to report their grievances to appropriate authorities,” he said.

Sadiq-Obagu stressed that both the farmers and herdsmen ought to strive for peaceful coexistence.

He pledged that he would do everything possible to promote peace among farmers, herdsmen and other members of the society in his domain.

He, however, urged parents to ensure the proper upbringing of their children and wards so as to prepare them to become good leaders of the country in the future.