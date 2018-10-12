Toyin Saraki, Adewole, others to attend National Health Advancement Conference and awards

Wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki and Minister for Health, Dr. Isaac Adewole will be among notable personalities expected to be honoured as the 2018 edition of National Health Advancement Conference and Award ceremony holds.

The health conference with the theme “Reawakening National Awareness On Environmental Health Hazards Safety” under the auspice of an NGO, Help Keep Clean Foundation (HKCF) is scheduled to hold on October 25, 2018 at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

Joining Her Excellency, Toyin Saraki who is also the founder of Wellbeing Foundation are other guest speakers and awardees made up of environmental and health experts. They include Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Executive Director, Technical Services, Niger Delta Power Holdings Limited; Dr. Mike Omotosho, founder, Mike Omotosho Foundation; Ambassador Hillary Emoh; Baba Shehu Lawan, Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and Senator Lanre Tejuoso, Senate chairman, committee on Health.

Others are Ambassador Uyi Odinuwe; Dr. Jay Osi Samuels; Mr. Nicolas Odinuwe; Engr Emmanuel Uwalaka, National Coordinator, Occupational Safety and Health Association; His Royal Majesty Eze (Dr) Ezedioramma M.C. Aniagu (JP) Chairman BoT, National Primary Schools Friends of the Environment and Agricultural Organization; Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Executive Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC); Hon Yakubu Adamu, Managing Director, AMAC Investment and Property Development Company; Mr Greg Odogwu, Environmental journalist and columnist, Editor Geoethics Magazine; Hon. Blessing Osom; Dr. Kelly Sampa, Juremi Foundation and Dr. Sosthenes Ayuba as host.

Speaking through an official statement from the convener and Chief Executive Officer, HKCF, Queen Chikezie Ijeoma Stella, she stressed that the initiative is envisioned to create engaging supports, promote awareness, sponsor research works and provide strategies that will effectively deliver solutions to this devastating situation of environmental health problems.

According to her, “Following the effects of global warming, environmental degradation and other health challenges inimical to the society, Help Keep Clean Foundation (HKCF) deemed it wise to come up with an intervention initiative to create awareness on the dangers of the global threat.

And drawing from the strength of danger at hand, the organisation is set to host a national environmental health advancement conference which is initiated as an intervention to the frequent occurrences of environmental health problems in Nigeria.

“The conference on environmental health is to provide a platform that will figuratively lead discusses and deliberations that can be innovatively utilised to counter the menace created on our health by the environment in which we find ourselves. The highly engaging conference with panel discussion from scholars will have the full participation of the Federal Ministry Of Health and Environment and will also be attracting different health professionals, medical practitioners, environmental consultants, health entrepreneurs, agencies, schools and the general public.”

She further stated; “The programme will also provide exhibition stands for health practitioners and other related fields, with articulated attempts to improve the developments and presentation of current research statistics, so as to identify the geographic areas that are more affected; the communities with more numbers of affected victims and the resolute approach required to combat the epidermic challenge.

“With the in depth team professionals from Help Keep Clean Foundation and its health partners, the conference promises to build an engaging platform that will provide sustainable relationship with international donors and development partnership that can support a responsive intervention to this devastating situation in Nigeria.”