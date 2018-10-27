Tottenham, City gear up for EPL battle

The crunch match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City is the star match of round 10 in the 2018/19 Premier League, which also features Manchester United looking to fan the embers of resurgence when they face Everton, and Arsenal aiming to take down London rivals Crystal Palace.

The meeting of Spurs and City at Wembley Stadium on Monday 29 October can be viewed as a genuine clash of title contenders. Pep Guardiola’s side are the favourites to defend their crown and have thus far enjoyed a superb campaign in England’s top flight, taking home 23 points from a possible 27.

On the subject of the Reds and the Blues, they could both leapfrog City at the top of the log as they are in action earlier in the round: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at home to Cardiff City on Saturday, while Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea are away to Burnley on Sunday.