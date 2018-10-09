Total launches second edition of Startupper of The Year in Nigeria

The TOTAL Companies in Nigeria have launched the second edition of the StartUpper of the Year challenge.

Following the success of the first Startupper of the Year Challenge, held in 2015 in more than 30 African countries, Total is bringing it back this year in nearly 40 countries across the continent and 60 worldwide.

The 2018-2019 Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge will support and reward young local entrepreneurs in any business sector with a project or business less than two years old. In each participating African country[1], a local jury comprised of experts from Total, specialists from incubators and accelerators, business leaders and local community stakeholders will select three winners. The projects will be assessed based on their: Innovative nature, Social and community impact, Feasibility and development potential.

Each winner will be awarded the “Startupper of the Year by Total” label and receive financial support of at least N2.6 million plus professional coaching and extensive publicity to advertise their project.

The initiative is part of Total’s strategy to promote youth entrepreneurship and development in Africa. The StartUpper of the Year Challenge by Total is intended to empower young Nigerians aged 35 years and below who aspire to start their own businesses and to build a brighter future.

A competitive process, StartUpper of the Year by Total identifies, rewards and provides support to the best business creation and business development ideas. The winning ideas will be granted the StartUpper of the Year label, as well as financial assistance and mentorship from experienced business leaders.

New this year: To support women entrepreneurs, the jury will also designate a Top Female Entrepreneur in each country. This special award, which is in addition to the other awards, is Total’s way of encouraging more women to take part in the Challenge.

A grand jury will meet subsequently to select three Grand Winners for the entire continent, from among the first-prize winners in each country.

More than just a business challenge, the 2018-2019 Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge also reaffirms Total’s commitment to capacity building in the countries where it operates, worldwide. By helping innovative young entrepreneurs to realize their projects, the Challenge strengthens the local social fabric.

The registration portal through which applicants can showcase their ideas will be open from October 9, 2018 and can be accessed directly online at: http://startupper.total.com/ Candidates will have five weeks to submit their applications after which the best will be shortlisted.

A jury of professionals will select up to 10 of the best submitted projects based on specific criteria which include innovation, originality, audacity and potential to impact on socio-economic development of the Nigerian society. A list of the finalists will be published on the competition website. They will then be required to defend their projects before a jury which will select the best three. Results will be announced during an awards ceremony. The complete glossary of contest rules is available online on the dedicated website.