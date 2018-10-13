Tiwa Savage, nine other big music acts thrill at Independence day’s ‘Supremacy Concert’

Eko Hotel and Suites came alive on Monday 1st of October, 2018 as ten of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, namely; Falz, Kwam1, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Simi, DJ Cuppy, Slim Case, Tekno, Small Doctor and Chidinma– thrilled music lovers at the Supremacy Concert 2018 supported by the leading ICT company, MTN Nigeria.

The concert, which has become a foremost annual gathering to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence, seeks to promote Nigerian music as well as showcase what truly makes the entertainment industry in Nigeria unique.

Speaking on MTN’s support for the concert, Richard Iweanoge, General Manager, Brands and Communication, MTN Nigeria stated that, “MTN Nigeria has always supported the interests of Nigerians and music is no exception. With platforms like MTN Music+, MTN has continued to show its support for Nigerian music. MTN Music+ is currently the largest music distributor in Africa generating billions of naira for the Nigerian music industry through the monetization of Caller Ring Back Tunes utilizing local musical content.”

From the sound, lighting, choreography, spectacular performances and endless supply of hits, everything about the concert was simply revelling.