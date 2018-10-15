Tiwa Savage, Caroline Danjuma, Terry G for Lagos Fashion Fair

Lagos Fashion Fair, the largest international ready-to-wear garments, accessories and footwear exhibition and cosmetics fair in Nigeria is back with its 6th edition.

The event which is scheduled to hold between October 17 and 19 at Eko Hotel and Suites will see Tiwa Savage, ToyinLawani, FunmiAjila, LanreDaSilvaAjayi, Latasha Ngwube, SeyiTinubu, Laura Ikeji, Laila St Matthew-Daniels, Sound Sultan, Caroline Danjuma, FunkeBucknorObruthe, speak at the Master Class as seasoned TV Presenter, LayoleOyatogunis ready to host it.

Terry G, L.A.X and Kenny Blaq are set to dazzle participants with good music and rib-cracking jokes. Red carpet host for the night will be ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, while Rico Swarvey will host the main event.

The fair will include; fashion shows by the best of local and international designers; Exhibitions to showcase the finest fashion apparels and accessories; Master class facilitated by top industry experts; celebrity appearances by Africa’s finest and talented stars; music performances by popular artistes; African nail competition, raffle draws and the celebration of Icons gala.

Founder of Lagos Fashion Fair, Mr Ayo Olugbade, said “This year the fair was introducing two new initiatives- The Master class N5million Training Grant which is a 6-months Skills acquisition program at Tiannahs’ Empire Fashion Academy for 5 lucky budding fashion designers, and The African Nail competition with a cash prize of N500,000 for the best nail technician. These new programs are to empower fashion businesses and create mentorship and sustainability for them to unlock their growth potential.”