Thugs set Police hilux van ablaze as violence rocks PDP primary in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

ISIOKOLO – THUGS loyal to one of the aspirants gunning for the Ethiope East House of Assembly seat, have set ablaze a police hilux van and disrupted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Assembly primary in the area.



The primary was postponed to today following some unresolved issues in the Ethiope East chapter of the party.

Officials of the party including the Delta State commissioner for information, Patrick Ukah scampered for safety as the thugs in the numbers invaded the venue of the primary holding at Isiokolo.