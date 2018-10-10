Breaking News
There are plans to send me out of PDP—AMORI

A CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, yesterday, disclosed that there are attempts to “shut him out” of the party adding, as a loyal party man, he remains unperturbed.

Amori, who lost the Delta Central Senatorial District primary election to Mrs. Evelyn Oboro, also applauded the party for providing a level playing field for all aspirants during the exercise.

Amori said: “I remain committed to the PDP as clearly manifested in my unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party notwithstanding the political tribulations I have faced in the party.

“Despite the deliberate attempts to silent or shut me out of the party in the past, I have remained unperturbed and steadfast. Since I joined other stakeholders in founding the party in Delta State, I have remained a loyal party man. I will continue to champion as I have always done, efforts to propel our great party PDP to victory in the 2019 polls.”


