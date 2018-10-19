The saddest day of my life — 2Baba

By Rotimi Agbana

Contrary to popular belief that the day he was shot and almost killed by unknown gunmen was the saddest day of his entire life, popular afro-pop singer, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a ‘2Baba’, who is currently gearing up for the sixth edition of his Buckwylde and Breathless Concert, tagged ‘The Power of One’ has revealed in a chat with Showtime that the saddest day of his life was the day his father died.

“The saddest day of my life so far was when I lost my dad”, he said sadly.

Speaking on what to expect at his forthcoming concert which would be headlined by him, Falz, Phyno, Richard Mofe Damijo and many other surprise performers, he said;

“For me it’s going to be about entertainment and music. This year we have one message that we want to hammer on, which is the ‘Power of One’. But it’s still going to be about music, fun and real talks on serious matters.”

Daughter drags father to court for refusing her marriage

Finally, he spoke on what has driven his passion for continuously engaging in activities promoting good governance and better living conditions for the masses.

“My drive these past years is basically the passion to advocate what is right because a lot of things are not right in this country. It’s just very simple, I want to see things happen right, I want to see my benefit from the government; I want to see people proud to say that they are Nigerians. I want to travel out of Nigeria and feel the need to rush back because my country is a more conducive place to live in. I want to travel abroad and confidently brag about Nigeria because the economy, governance and ambience compete with that of other countries around the world.”