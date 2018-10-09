Tension in Akoko-Edo over with-holding of APC primary result

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THERE is tension in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State over the non release of the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives result due to alleged violence in some areas.

Chairman of the committee, Hajia Farida Sukema Odangi while announcing the results of the re-conducted primary election said the result of the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency was not ready because of reported violence in some areas and that the incidents would be investigated and a decision taken on it by the National Secretariat of the party.

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto contested the seat with the incumbent Hon Peter Akpatason.

A group Akoko-Edo Peoples Assembly (APA) has alleged foul play saying the delay was to deny Adjoto who it claimed won the primaries the ticket of the party.

A statement by its Coordinator, Joseph Ifogah said the people would resist any attempt to replace their decision.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of APC in Akoko Edo, Chief Afolabi Daudu claimed that Adjoto was leading from the results available in eight of the ten wards in the constituency.

According to him, “as law abiding citizens, we will not fold our hands and allow this day light robbery of the mandate overwhelmingly given to Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto to continue unabated as we call on the president who is the Chief Security Officer of the country to prevail on the National Working Committee of APC to do the right thing and allow justice to prevail by declaring Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, who won the elections convincingly winner of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.”

Meanwhile, security operatives from both the police and the army have reportedly taken over potential hot spots in the local government area.