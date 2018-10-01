Tee Mac decries state of neglect of Nigeria’s independence building, other monuments

A Nigerian Flutist, Omatshola Iseli, popularly known as Tee Mac, on Monday decried the moribund state of the nation’s independence building situated at Onikan in Lagos.

Iseli in Lagos that the three tiers of government in Nigeria were fond of building monuments that would not be properly maintained.

The independence building, a 25-storey building, west of Tafawa Balewa Square at Onikan, Lagos, was inaugurated by the British Government, as a testimonial to Nigeria’s independence, in 1960.

It once housed the Defence Headquarters under the former President Ibrahim Babangida’s administration, then known as Defence House.

In 1993, a portion of the building was gutted by fire and since the incident, the building had been abandoned.

Iseli urged the Federal Government to renovate the magnificent building and convert it to a tourist site, capable of boosting inbound tourism.

He said that the building and other national monuments like the National Theatre, National Stadium at Surulere, former National Assembly building now in deplorable conditions, should be rehabilitated.

“It is so sad that the independence building, which is supposed to serve as a symbol of the nation’s dignity and freedom, has been abandoned.

“The 25-floor building should be converted to a tourist site, because it is one of the first high-rise buildings in Nigeria.

“It can be converted to a hotel where both local and foreign tourists can visit; the location is fantastic for that purpose,’’ the flutist said.

He urged the Federal government to grant his proposal to convert the abandoned former National Assembly building to a concert house for Nigerian musicians.

Iseli said that the main hall of the building could be used as a concert Hall, the side Halls for Jazz, Highlife Clubs and little theatres.

“The building is now a refuse dump site; it is a good place to be used as a concert house for musicians.

“After two fruitless journeys to Abuja, I relented; but if this is granted, the entertainment industry will enjoy a boost; let the entertainment industry be put on the global map.

“It is also worthy of note that the building is situated on top of a canal and due to lack of maintenance, it may collapse soon,’’ he said.

Iseli said his most memorable independence anniversary was in 1970, the nation’s 10th anniversary, when he came back from the United States of America and the Nigerian economy was still encouraging.

“I can remember that at the Tafawa Balewa Square, I saw young Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the former Head of State from 1966 to 1975, loved by all and a lover of good classical music.

“Then, things were not expensive; one can take his or her family out with a little amount of money; but now, one will have to pay through the nose.

“Our government must work on reviving our economy,’’ he said. (NAN