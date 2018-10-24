SynergyTrust begins operation in Nigeria

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Synergimart Digital Marketing Limited, operators of Synergitrust, an online shop has unveiled its operation in Nigeria, pledging to take online shopping to the grassroots.

Neta & Netas boss, Lady Nwosu, to rebrand APCON’s journal

Speaking at the pre-launch event in Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olumuyiwa Ojo, said: “The unveiling of this iconic social marketing network, will no doubt offer a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers of goods and services within a well-defined market space that will encourage financial inclusion.

For one to enjoy the full benefits of this platform the individual is required to register to become a member and thereafter can actively tap into business opportunities therein and successfully carry out transactions without necessarily being physically present to initiate them.”

Borrowing: Orji’s statement not directed at FG —NSIA

He added: “Synergitrust is a disruptive innovation and robust e-Commerce system designed and developed on B2B, B2C and C2C eCommerce business models. It has three main components that are knitted together. They are Synergitrust Business Club, Synergitrust Merchants and Synergitrust Agents.”