Suspected sexual predator in police net in Lagos

A suspected sexual predator has been arrested by the police in Lagos for defiling his neighbour’s two-year-old daughter.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, the 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Oct. 24.

“On Oct. 24, One 38-year-od man Taiwo Street, Agbado Ijaiye, was arrested for defiling his neighbour’s two-year-old daughter.

“The mother of the victim had on that day left her in the care of the suspect and dashed into the neighbourhood to buy some provisions.

“When she returned after a couple of minutes, she couldn’t find her daughter nor the man she left her with.

“Much later, she saw her daughter on the corridor of the house scratching her private parts and she complained about the pains she was experiencing.

“On closer examination by her mother, she noticed some whitish substance dripping out of her private parts.

“The mother was alarmed and so she asked her baby who did this to her and she mentioned the suspect.

“The suspect, who is a commercial bus driver has been questioned in respect of the incident at the Gender Unit.” he said.

Edgal added that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as doctors turned in their report.

In another development two men were arrested at Idimu area on Oct. 20 for allegedly dispossessing passers by of valuables.

The CP said his men were tipped off that some dare devil armed robbers were sighted robbing passers-by of their valuables along Idimu road, using an unregistered motorcycle.

“On receipt of the information, operatives from Idimu Police Station and that of FSARS, Ikeja jointly mobilized to the scene.

“On sighting the operatives, the robbers ran in different directions. However, two of them were apprehended and were immediately searched.

“In the process, a cut to size locally made gun with four cartridges were recovered. Also recovered was their operational motorcycle,” he said.

Edgal added that the suspects confessed to be specialists in robbing motorists in traffic along Idimu Road, Ikotun.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the gang for prosecution,” he said.

NAN