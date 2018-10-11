Suspected assailants attack Ogbe-Ijoh, shoot resident in the throat

WARRI- SUSPECTED invaders from a neighboring community stormed Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South-West Local Area. Delta State, Thursday afternoon, and shot a resident, Mr. Wilson Oborogha in the throat.

A community leader, Chief Monday Keme, who spoke to Vanguard, Thursday night, on the attack said Oborogha was shot on the throat and “is currently on intensive care unit in the hospital.”

He called on the state government and security agencies “to put a stop to the daily attack on the people of Ogbe-Ijoh to prevent the communal conflict from escalating.”

“We are worried that government and security agencies are not doing enough in curtailing incessant attacks on Ogbe Ijoh people. We also appeal to prominent Urhobo leaders and well meaning individuals to prevail on the invading community to stop the attack on Ogbe-Ijoh forthwith, as we can no longer tolerate recalcitrant attitude.

“We have exercised maximum restrain and given government the opportunity to resolve the boundary dispute and government has taken longer time necessary in coming out with a definite stand,” he asserted.