Stop speaking evil of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari urges Nigerians

…as Cleric admonishes Nigerians to emulate First Lady’s patrotism

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians not to be speaking evil against the country, saying that there is power in the spoken words.



Dr. Buhari gave the advice on Saturday at the 2018 Episcopal Harvest of the Anglican Communion at the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The nation’s First Lady who was honoured with Deborah Award, was represented by Mrs. Grace Chamah, wife of the former military Governor of Katsina and Kebbi states.

In a statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna Mrs. Buhari observed that “there is power in the spoken word, the power of life and death, Nigerians should therefore make positive declarations about their country.”

She enjoined them to pray for the nation’s leaders, to enable them make the right decisions for the betterment of our country.

“As prayers heal the land, so do bad declarations bring hardship”, she said, imploring Nigerians to embrace peace so that stability and prosperity will prevail.

She thanked the Diocese for recognizing her with the award saying as a mother of the nation, she has a duty to impart her humanity on those that are less fortunate with her humanitarian activities.

Speaking earlier, the Rt. Rev. Moses Bukpe Tabwaye, Bishop of the Gwagwalada Diocese and host of the event, said Mrs. Buhari has impacted in many areas that affect the less privileged, especially women and children and that her hands of mercy have reached all Nigerians, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. He urged her to continue the good work she is doing.

He commended Mrs. Buhari and hoped other well-meaning Nigerians will take a cue from her.

Deborah Award is named after the prophetess Deborah, who is noted for her courage, wisdom and leadership.