Stay away from Rivers, state govt tells Amaechi

…As Wike tells judiciary not to succumb to intimidation

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State Government has advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, to stay away from Port Harcourt if he considered the state unsafe.

Reacting to a statement by the Minister during a thanksgiving Church service in honour of All Progressives Congress,APC, governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Tonye Cole, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Emma Okah said Amaechi should be hosting his events outside the state since he considered the state unsafe.

Human Trafficking: Task Force embarks on door-to-door sensitisation in Edo

He said: “Normal people no longer take Amaechi serious anymore because he lives in bitterness. Evidence abounds to show that the Rivers State Government and the security agencies are doing their best to secure lives and property in the state.’’

Amaechi had earlier said: “If the Governor cannot take charge and people are dying, then there is a need for replacement and for people to vote for their lives. We are no longer talking about food now, not about light.

“We are talking about the right to existence. You have to live. All the shops and houses are empty, people are on the run because nobody can protect them here”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Nyesom Wike berated the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, for not being able to resist what he described as intimidation by the Federal Government.

Wike, while addressing Class of1984 of the Nigerian Law School, who visited him in Port Harcourt, said perceived illegal actions of the APC made it impossible for the dispensation of justice in the country.

He said: “The judiciary has been so intimidated. It is unfortunate that the Nigerian Bar Association buckled when it mattered most.

“Today, it is difficult for any judge to be courageous to write fearless judgments. When they do, the security agencies will claim they saw money in the account of the judge.

“We must do everything to ensure that we have a country. If there is no democracy, we won’t have a way forward.”