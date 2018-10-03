Star lager ends promo, produces 250 millionaires

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Nigerian Breweries, NB Plc, brewers of Star Lager Beer, has produced 250 millionaires in its millionaire’s promo tagged: United We Shine, designed to reward consumers of the brand.

The promo, driven by limited special edition bottles of Star with unique crown corks which were redeemed via mobile phone USSD codes, had over N300 million worth of prizes awarded to thousands of consumers during the promo.

Speaking on the concluded promo, Portfolio Manager, National Premium, NB, Mr. Olayinka Bakare stated: “The United We Shine promo was aimed at celebrating lovers of the Star brand and fans of football that support the Super Eagles of Nigeria. We are delighted that thousands of consumers were rewarded through this promo and it was an immense success. Star will continue to support consumers and Nigerian football lovers in the days ahead.

“Star lager millionaires promo, is the company’s biggest ever, as the premium beer brand, Star Lager, produced over 36,000 winners across various regions of the country; Lagos, Kaduna, Edo, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, Enugu, Aba, Benin and Onitsha.