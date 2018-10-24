Stakeholders urge LASG to release fund for family planning

By Gabriel Olawale

Public Health Sustainable Advocacy Initiative, PHSAI and Development Communications Network, DEVCOMS among other stakeholders have called on Lagos State government to prioritize prompt disbursement of the fund for procurement of family planning commodities.

Speaking during the Lagos State Family Planning 2018 Budget Tracker meeting, Representative of PHSAI, Mr Chibuike Amaechi appealed to the state government to release fund for the last quarter of the year.

“In 2017, there was an allocation for Family Planning commodities of which disbursement was made only in the last two quarters of that year. But in 2018, all the allocated funds that have been disbursed have not been released.

Delta govt hands over Ogbeogonogo Market to Oshimili LGA

“For quarter one, two and three all the money budgeted for family planning commodities have not been released to the Ministry of Health, Primary Healthcare Board and Lagos State Aids Control Agency.

“So we are strongly requesting and appealing to appropriate authorities to release the allocated funds for family planning for the last quarter of the year. If the money is released, it will help to procure family planning consumables because women are still paying for family planning consumables despite the state government claim that service is completely free.

Porter docked over alleged theft of carton of frozen fish worth N23,000

Corroborating his view, Programme Director of DEVCOMS, Mr Akin Jimoh said that access to family planning will prevent unintended pregnancy.

“The benefits go beyond women and health because it has a long-term benefit of breaking the cycle of poverty among families which transcends generations with a ripple effect across the new global development agenda.

“Family planning is key to unlocking sustainable development goals. It improves the nation’s health, social and economic indices. It helps the father and mother to eliminate the fear of unintended pregnancy, reduces infant illness and death. Help parents spend quality time with their children while planning for their future,” he explained.