S’South APC Chairmen pass vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

‘Those fighting him, are indirectly fighting Buhari’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress APC in the six states of the South South have passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the national chairman nod the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.



At the end of its emergency meeting held Thursday in Abuja, the forum in its communique which was released to journalists on Friday said the fifth columnists fighting the national chairman are indirectly fighting against President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.

The communiqué was signed by Prophet Jones Ode Erue (Delta), Anslem Ojezua (Edo), Hon.Ini Okopido (Akwa Ibom), Hon.Amos Jothan (Bayelsa) and Dr Matthew Achigbe (Cross River).

Part of the communiqué reads; “We passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“That the leadership of the APC under Comrade Oshiomhole has been working satisfactorily in repositioning the party. We are satisfied with the conduct and outcome of the Presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Primaries held at the National and state levels.

“The party under the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole, our National chairman, is on course towards ensuring victory for our party in 2019.

“All mechanisms set in place to address disagreements on the outcome of the exercise are in the right direction and well received by us.

“We urge all aggrieved members of our great party to explore the internal mechanism provided by the party in finding amicable solution. In any such exercise such conflicts are bound to occur and we are satisfied that they are being addressed.



“We stand by the leadership of the party under Comrade Oshiomhole and we will resist alleged efforts of fifth columnist to cause disaffection in the party. All those allegedly working for the removal of our national Chairman are not only doing so for selfish reason, but working to cause crisis in our party ahead of the election and we will resist all such moves.

“We are convinced that all their plans indirectly aimed at the second term victory of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019. We want to add that those calling for the resignation of our amiable National chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole are enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We appeal to all our governors, party leaders and members to unite as one and continue to support the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party and we are sure of victory come 2019 general elections”.

Some aggrieved stakeholders within the party have been vociferous in their demand for the resignation of Mr Oshiomhole who they accused of thrusting the party on to the path of self destruct ahead of the crucial 2019 general elections.