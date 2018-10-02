Speaker warns politicians against playing destructive politics

The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, on Tuesday warned the political class in the state against playing destructive politics among themselves.

Salaam gave the warning while addressing the supporters of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at Ejigbo.

He said the effect of destructive politics had been taking its toll on the civil service in the state.

He said that the common good and selfless service should be the targets of every citizen instead of politics of arrested development.

The speaker said he was not comfortable with the political rhetoric that trailed the just concluded electioneering in the state.

He said the opposition parties only succeeded in exposing Osun to public ridicule under the guise of attacking the incumbent, instead of explaining what they intended to do differently.

He said, “We, the political class, are all guilty of this.

“But I must say that the opposition parties went overdrive with misinformation, calumny and non-existing scary pictures of the state with a view to winning voters’ sympathy.

“Their move has caused damage to the psyche of outsiders and investors. A change of campaign style must be done for the good of everyone.’’

Salaam assured the state’s civil servants that their jobs would be protected by the state government.

He also said that the governor-elect was not going to be vindictive or visit the sins of what obtained during the last election on anyone.

He, however, advised them to stop being partisan so as not to be tarred with partisan brush.

The speaker commended the supporters of the APC for voting for the party in the last governorship election.

He assured them that the administration of the governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, would continue to fix the various infrastructure in the state from where his predecessor would stop.

