SONIFES restates need to preserve Nigerian songs

By Cynthia Alo

Organisers of Songs of Nigeria Festival 2018, SONIFES, have decried the takeover of the country’s airwaves and music industry by western music, assuring that they are putting measures in place to address the menace.

Speaking on the 10th edition of SONIFES, billed to hold in November, in Abuja, Executive Secretary of SONIFES, Mr. Chucks Akamadu, at a briefing, said there was need to go back to the roots and celebrate music and songs from Nigeria.

His words: “We are worried that our music would go into extinction. Wherever you hear other people’s song like South Africa, India, you would quickly recognise it.

“We have talented singers such as Tuface, Sound Sultan and others, doing very well, but if we don’t watch it, we will have a situation where Nigerian musicians will no longer have anything unique to bring to the table.

“We want the likes of Onyeka Onwenu, Sunny Ade and the rest to preserve our music otherwise we will get consumed in the crowd.”

Senior Brand Manager of Seven- Up bottling company, Mr. Segun Ogunleye, who was also at the briefing, said: “The company is collaborating with SONIFES to ensure that Nigerian music, as part of her cultural heritage, is not lost but better preserved and revived at all times.”